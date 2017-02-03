After announcing that she was expecting twins via what has now become the most-liked Instagram post ever, Beyoncé gave birth to some hilarious reactions online.

Beyoncé took to Instagram on February 1 to share the news that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins saying: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes – The Carters."

Beyoncé and Jay Z - real name Shawn Carter - are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

While the internet showed their happiness for Beyoncé and her growing family, the news also generated some quality memeage and Twitter action.

Irish comedian Grainne Maguire was quick off the mark with her tweet, which was picked up by media outlets around the world including the BBC, Mashable, Buzzfeed, and the Huffington Post.

Sad that there are more black people in Beyoncé right now, than in Trumps entire cabinet team. — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) February 1, 2017



Here are some more of our favourites:

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, but we all know it's not the first time she's carried two people pic.twitter.com/LMKRwtdmw5 — Curtis (@CurtisBebro) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT!!!! RED IVY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EnYAzvXN9u — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) February 1, 2017

i'd like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like "jay we gotta do this" — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017

*50 years from now*



Child: Dad what was 2017 like



Me: Well we almost had a nuclear holocaust but then Beyoncé had twins and saved us all — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

..