Rockers Kings of Leon have announced that they will be returning to Ireland this year with a gig at Dublin's 3Arena during the summer.

The band will take to the stage at the venue on Saturday, July 1 with tickets going on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10am.

Kings of Leon are no strangers to our shores having already played sold-out shows at Slane Castle and Marlay Park and made a number appearances at the Oxegen Music Festival in Punchestown.

Since making their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – who are made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, and their cousin Matthew Followill – have released seven studio albums including the Grammy nominated Only By The Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010) and Mechanical Bull (2013).

They will be supported on the night by Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats.

Tickets are priced from €85.50 including booking and facility fees and are available from usual outlets.

The band were among those rumoured for the third Croke Park concert for 2017, which is still to be unveiled. The Rolling Stones are now the hot favourite to play the final available slot at the stadium.