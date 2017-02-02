Model and TV presenter Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of Channel 4's winter sports competition show The Jump after suffering a serious knee injury.

British tabloid The Sun reports that the Dubliner fell heavily during training in Austria on Wednesday ahead of the new season premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday.

Williams was practising for the Ski Cross, where celebrities race around a track at high speed, when the accident took place.

"She's one of the most competitive of the group and was in with a real chance of winning," said a show source. A number of contestants have ended up the worse for wear after taking part in The Jump over the years.

Writing on Twitter, winter sports enthusiast Williams said she was "really disappointed" to miss the show and pledged to win the competition next year if the series returns.

Really disappointed to be out of The Jump. I've had the time of my life and if the show is back next year I'll be in it to win it! @Channel4 — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) February 2, 2017

The new series of The Jump begins this Sunday on Channel 4 at 7.30pm, with Olympic gold medallist and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, former footballer Robbie Fowler and model Caprice among those taking part. The Sun says model and actress Amy Willerton will likely replace Williams on the slopes.

In December, actress Tina Hobley, who was badly injured on the show last year, said she was "in shock" that the series was returning to screens.

Tina Hobley

"But of course they will have learnt from all their mishaps and hopefully there won't be any more accidents," said the former Holby City and Coronation Street star.