There's fiery drama on Operation Transformation on RTÉ One tonight as leader Seán Daly allows the heat to get to him during this week's Fire Brigade Challenge.

The trouble kicks off when Seán is challenged by Station Officer Dave Connolly as to why he is helping fellow team leader Maireád Redmond to get a hose, instead of letting her do the job herself.

Before the blaze erupts...

"I ran in because I could see Maireád was struggling with it," explains the Clondalkin man.

With Station Officer Connolly bellowing that the team leaders are "wasting time", temperatures rise in more ways than one.

OT leader Seán Daly

"I just don't deal well and I never will deal well with someone screaming in my face," says Seán, who responds to Station Officer Connolly's criticism in the bluntest way possible before storming off.

"Get off my drill ground!" bellows Connolly. "You do not abuse us here!"

