Ed Sheeran fans were left frustrated and disappointed on Thursday morning as tickets for both of the singer's 3Arena gigs sold out in under five minutes. A spokesperson has confirmed that an extra date will not be added.

Ticketmaster apologised to those who failed to secure tickets for his concerts on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13.

Disappointed fans took to social media in their droves to complain about missing out on tickets, with many noting tickets are now being resold for extortionate prices on various websites.

On Tuesday pre-sale tickets for the concert went on sale, but just minutes after the sale started, Sheeran's website had crashed and fans got an error message reading: “Temporary error - Sorry, we encountered an error while processing your request. Please try again later.”

The furore over tickets this morning follows the proposal of new legislation to tackle the scourge of ticket touting and the resale of tickets at massively inflated prices with some already on the market for as much as €1000.