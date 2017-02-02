Irish model and food blogger Roz Purcell and her sister Rachel are in the hot seat tonight as they spy on couples in the First Dates Ireland restaurant and they are in for a surprise as they know one of the daters!

Roz and Rachel are the latest celebs to give their verdict on the hit RTÉ2 show.

The sisters get a shock when they spot someone they know on a date and can't help but share their fear and anxiety. Do they think they've met a match? Well, let's say Roz and Rach aren't exactly in agreement about that.

Oh and Roz reveals that she may have a crush on the restaurant's handsome Maitre D’, Mateo.

You can watch their full commentary on the RTÉ Player from 10:30pm this evening - that's just after the main show on RTÉ2 at 9:30pm.

Watch First Dates Ireland Extras on RTÉ Player: http://bit.ly/FirstDatesExtras