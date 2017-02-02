Shonda Rhimes' shouty political drama Scandal returns, while Parenting for Idiots looks unmissable.

Pick of the day

Scandal, 10.00pm, Sky Living

Kerry Washington continues her Golden Globe-nominated role as Olivia Pope, professional problem solver for the upper echelons of the US government in Shonda Rhimes' borderline hysterical political drama.

Last time out, Liv and her staff were heavily involved with the US presidential election, repping former first lady Mellie Grant - someone with whom Olivia shares a complicated and sometimes antagonistic history - standing as the Republican nominee.

The show resumes as the election result looms in and word has it that there’s an explosive shock in store for Scandal fans 'in the first ten minutes alone'.

Olivia may be the best fixer in the business, but she’s going to have her work cut out for her this time.

Movie Choice of the day

Cloverfield, 10.00pm, Sky Atlantic

The original of the franchise, though it shares little more than a name with the more recent and superior 10 Cloverfield Lane. Still worth a look, though.

A stylistic, found-footage monster horror film directed by Matt Reeves and produced by J J Abrams and Bryan Burk, and written by Drew Goddard, with a pretty-much unknown cast.

The film, as seen through the contents of a home camcorder, follows six young New York City residents fleeing from a gigantic monster and various other smaller creatures that attack the city while they are attending a party.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

It's rarely sunshine and lollipops down Walford way, and tonight's episode of EastEnders will not buck that trend.

Business is down at the Queen Vic, so Mick is particularly irritated to hear that Babe has upset Ian by accusing him of being drunk after he fell asleep at the bar.

Later, Mick receives even more bad news. Never rains, eh?

It's become a bit of a mantra, but there is no Friday episode of EastEnders this week.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Billions, Sky Box Sets

With season two of this slick US drama coming down the tracks, if you haven't seen the first run you should get cracking – it's certainly worthy of investigation.

Paul Giamatti stars as self-righteous prosecutor Chuck Rhoades ('What we do has consequences'), who is thrown into a high stakes game of cat and mouse with Wall Street billionaire Bobby Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis.

The two egos are well matched, as the pompous public servant tries to nail down the entrepreneur who's clearly playing a game of huge stakes with a deck loaded in his favour.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Parenting for Idiots, 10.00pm, Channel 4

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen narrates this new show, which is more of a 'do not' guide than anything else.

A cast of famous faces share their own comedic parenting magic moments and horror stories, while child-free celebrities experience for themselves a few of the realities of looking after a child.

The first episode is a humorous (well, let's hope so) look at the many different kinds of chaos that ensue from having children, including mess, germs and – a personal favourite - public humiliation.