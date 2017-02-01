Rumours have been swirling for a long time that the Republic of Telly was on the chopping block and today, RTÉ have nailed the coffin shut on the sketch show.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: "After 15 seasons of Republic of Telly, RTÉ has made the decision not to recommission the series. The show which has been on air for the past eight years on RTÉ2 has showcased and developed Irish comedy talent and resulted in breakaway series for the likes of Damo & Ivor, Bridget and Eamon and The Rubberbandits."

They added: "RTÉ2 is looking at a number of new comedy and entertainment series for RTÉ2 for broadcast later this year which we'll announce over the coming months."

Adrian Lynch, Channel Controller RTÉ One and RTÉ 2 said: "We want to thank host Kevin McGahern and all the hosts and teams involved in making the show over the last eight years. Republic of Telly has been a brilliant vehicle for developing talent both on and off-screen, from Damo & Ivor to Bridget and Eamon and The Rubberbandits, and broke the mould in how it engaged with viewers and brought Irish comedy acts to a wider audience.

