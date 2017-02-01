One Directioner and Mullingar man Niall Horan is among the ten-strong shortlist for this year's RTÉ Choice Music Song of The Year for his debut solo single, This Town.

Kerry band Walking on Cars, The Coronas and Saint Sister are also on the list for the prize, which is voted for by the public and is run in conjunction with the Choice Music Prize for Irish album of the year.

The full shortlist is:

The Coronas - What a Love

Hare Squead - If I Ask

Heroes in Hiding - Hospital

Niall Horan - This Town

James Vincent McMorrow - Rising Water

Picture This - Take My Hand

Raglans - Who Knows

Saint Sister - Tin Man

Soulé - Love No More

Walking on Cars - Ship Goes Down

You can vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2016 here. The winning song will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event which will be held in Vicar Street, Dublin on March 9. Previous winners of the Song of the Year include Royseven, Gavin James and The Script.

RTÉ 2fm is celebrating the announcement of the shortlist across its schedule all day on Wednesday with another All Irish Music All Day from 6.00am to midnight.

A special event featuring exclusive performances from both Song of the Year and Album of the Year nominees takes place in the Workman’s Club in Dublin on Wednesday night, with Cormac Battle reporting live from the event for the Conor Behan Show from 8.00pm to 10.00pm.

The winner of the RTÉ Choice Album of The Year will also be announced on March 9. See the full album shortlist, listen to our playlist and check out previous winners of the €10,000 prize.