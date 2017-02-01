RTÉ have rowed back on a decision to outsource young people's programming to the independent sector, saying they will continue to make programmes for younger viewers in-house for 2017.

Last November, there was considerable surprise after the broadcaster revealed plans to outsource all production in the Young People's department to the independent sector in order to save money.

As a result of the proposed changes fifteen freelancers would have seen their contracts end, with eight others remaining on, while eleven staff members would have been reassigned within the organisation.

Despite concern from staff and politicians at the decision, RTÉ said at the time that it was "not reducing its commitment to younger people's programmes, nor it's spend."

After ongoing meetings and discussions with the broadcaster's trade union group, the TUG, it appears that savings have now been secured that will allow RTÉ to continue producing young people's programmes in-house for this year.

In a memo released to staff, RTÉ said that both itself and the trade union group "have agreed a plan for 2017 and have identified existing resources which will be used to maintain internally produced YPP [Young People's Programming] content, within current budgets, while delivering the required savings for the organisation."

The statement also said that RTÉ "acknowledges the work of the Young People's Programme department over the years and the specific skill set required in the creation of content" for the department, while for its part, the union group said that it "acknowledges the severe financial constraints under which RTÉ is currently operating".

Both the broadcaster and the TUG have agreed to meet quarterly to review and monitor the situation.