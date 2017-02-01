Remember when Sunday nights consisted of Where in the World and Glenroe, then straight to bed or homework (for the 80s kids amongst us) as soon as the credits rolled as there was school in the morning?

The quiz show, Where in the World, was a staple of Sunday nights for nine years and featured two families squaring off to compete for a glamorous holiday (well Spain was glamorous back then in pre-Ryanair times).

However it's best remembered for the array of shockingly bright pastel-coloured outfits and big hair that host Theresa Lowe brought into living rooms to brighten up recession hit and grey Ireland.

Well the good news is that the much-loved Irish travel quiz show is making a return this Saturday night and you could be in with a chance of being a contestant.

Theresa Lowe: how she brightened up Sunday night telly

The Ray D'Arcy Show are reviving Where in the World – complete with Theresa Lowe – this Saturday night for a special nostalgia tinted version of the iconic quiz.

And even better, if you have always harboured a dream of being a contestant on the show, now's your chance to brush up on your geography, as they are looking for families to take part.

If you think your family has what it take to make it to 'Winners Way' email whereintheworld@rte.ie asap. Please make sure you include contact details and that all prospective game players are free and available to travel to RTÉ studios this Saturday, February 4.