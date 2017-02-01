Paul Abbott's award-winning quirky drama No Offence continues, while Domhnall Gleeson lights up the midweek movie slot in Richard Curtis' rom-com About Time.

Pick of the day

No Offence, 9.00pm, Channel 4

Proving that he's still got the creative sparkles, Paul Abbott came up with this cracking - and award-winning - show about female cops in Manchester and the current second season has been great fun so far.

The race to nail the Attah criminal family sows seeds of mistrust and secrecy between the detective team's Deering (Joanna Scanlan), Dinah (Dubliner Elaine Cassidy) and Joy (Alexandra Roach).

Controversy reigns when Deering recklessly co-opts mouthy Donna Calvert (Claudia Adshead) to infiltrate the Attah gang. Dinah has to investigate when a peaceful staff protest at an abortion clinic takes an unexpected turn and quickly starts to spiral out of control.

Movie Choice of the day

About Time, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Richard Curtis, anyone? The man responsible for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones's Diary, Notting Hill and Love Actually, is even more sentimental than usual with this time-travelling love story.

Dubliner Domhnall Gleeson was considered – rather unfairly – by critics as something of a ginger Hugh Grant, but he is a charm bucket as Tim Lake, a young man who can use time travel to improve his stock with women he fancies.

Basically, if you like a decent rom-com and you embrace the wonder that is Groundhog Day, you'll love this too. Smiling is compulsory.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Stunned to find out that Toyah has kept her IVF attempts a secret from him, Peter wonders what other lies she has told him and storms off to go on a taxi run.

When his glamorous customer Chloe invites him into the hotel for a drink, Peter accepts. Has he gone back to his old ways?

Later, when Tim lets slip where Peter has been, Toyah sees red.

Meanwhile, Nick secretly shows Toyah the engagement ring he's bought for Leanne.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Dexter, Netflix

All eight seasons of this often brilliant show about a serial killer with a conscience who also happens to have a day job working as a blood splatter expert with the Miami PD. Who needs a life?

The marvellous Michael C Hall (Six Feet Under) stars as Dexter Morgan, the knife-wielding vigilante, while great stories and a super cast – including some chilling baddies – make this one of the best TV shows of the last 20 years.

The final season or two see standards dip slightly, but you'll be so hooked by then you'll just be compelled to watch Dexter through to the end. It'll kill you.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Top Gear, 8.30pm, RTÉ2

Poor Chris Evans had the unenviable task of following Jeremy Clarkson and co on Top Gear and ended up declared an abject failure, the epitome of car-crash TV.

But despite being effectively run out of town, this new version of the show wasn't that bad. Evans probably tired a little too hard, but Matt LeBlanc seemed right at home behind a steering wheel.

This week, the two lads make a rather soggy road trip to Blackpool in a pair of roofless Reliants. Now, there's a few guaranteed laughs.

And here they are being filmed at the BBC just before departure: