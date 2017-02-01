Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Nick Valensi of The Strokes and Sia are among the guests who have joined Blondie for their new album, Pollinator, which is due out this May.

The band, who play support Phil Collins at his Aviva Stadium gig in Dublin this June, also worked with Charli XCX and Dave Sitek of TV on The Radio on the new album, which was produced by John Congleton, who has previously worked with St. Vincent, John Grant, War On Drugs and David Byrne..

Marr, an old friend of the band, wrote and appears on new track My Monster, while Sia guests on Best Day Ever and Charli XCX appears on Gravity.

Listen to Blondie's new single, Fun

Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson also make studio appearances on album track Doom or Destiny along with The Gregory Brothers on When I Gave Up On You.

Charli XCX

Speaking of the new collaborations, Blondie front woman Debbie Harry said: “Their material is part of us and we are part of them. It’s a celebration of recycling!”





Johnny Marr is a long time friend and fan of Blondie

The full track listing for Pollinator is: Doom or Destiny, Long Time, Already Naked, Fun, My Monster, Best Day Ever, Gravity, When I Gave Up On You 9. Love Level, Too Much, Fragments.