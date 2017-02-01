Terry Wogan is to be honoured in his native Limerick after plans were unveiled to erect a statue of the late broadcasting legend in the heart of the city.

Plans have been unveiled by the Mayor of Limerick, Councillor Kieran O'Hanlon, to erect a statue in honour of the former RTÉ and BBC presenter and 'true son' of Limerick who died just over a year ago following a short battle with cancer.

Mayor O'Hanlon said it was his aim to erect a sculpture, estimated to cost in the region of €50,000, on lower Thomas Street, linking with O'Connell Street.

Terry Wogan's family are in agreement with planned statue

Speaking to The Limerick Leader, he confirmed that he had been in touch with Wogan's family in the UK and they are in favour of the tribute.

"Sir Terry was loved and adored throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, and never forgot where he came from,” said the Mayor.

Today is the anniversary of the death of Terry Wogan Here he is doing what he was loved for on @BBCRadio2 Watch more https://t.co/iy32SLQabk pic.twitter.com/BWsDLdxscu — RTÉ Archives (@RTEArchives) January 31, 2017

“He was a wonderful ambassador for Ireland and Limerick. He was proud to be from Limerick, and to be an Irishman in Britain at a time when it was hard, during the IRA bombings.

"I have spoken to his family about the plans and will be in consultation with them again over the coming weeks," he said

Terry Wogan will always be remembered as a broadcasting legend

He explained his idea is to have a cast of Wogan sitting on a bench, with a microphone in hand, as if about to interview someone, which he feels would allow fans to sit alongside the bronze sculpture and pose for photographs.

He has invited the public to submit ideas and make proposals regarding the memorial in the next few weeks to the Mayor's office in Limerick.