Colin Farrell is in talks to star alongside Denzel Washington in a new thriller from the makers of Nightcrawler.

Denzel Washington will play the lead role in Inner City, a film written and directed by Nightcrawler helmer Dan Gilroy, with Farrell close to signing on to play a slick, money-driven lawyer.

The story centres on Washington's character; an awkward, reclusive lawyer who is recruited by Farrell's character to a prestigious law firm after the passing of his mentor.

The film is currently in pre-production, with filming slated to begin in March.

Denzel Washington

Farrell was most recently seen in Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and he made quite the impression on his co-star Eddie Redmayne who described working with the Irish actor as "a great thrill."

"I adore Colin Farrell," Redmayne told RTÉ Entertainment. "I've adored Colin Farrell for a long, long time and it was actually one of the great thrills of this project was getting to work with him. He's such a lovely man, such a gentle man. Brilliant, just brilliant."



