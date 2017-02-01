Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has revealed that Rosie Webster's return to the soap will bring plenty of drama with a visit from the police, a new romance and a new business venture with her sister Sophie.

It's been five years since Rosie Webster strutted down the cobbles of Coronation Street, leaving Weatherfield behind for big city dreams in London and LA. She arrives back with a bang next week bringing plenty of drama in her suitcase.

She's not even back five minutes and already there is a drama!

"She’s had this boyfriend who has stitched her up and the police come knocking. She’s so naïve she’s not realised", said Flanagan.

The police turn-up on the Webster's doorstep with a warrant to search the place for drugs, which unbeknownst to Rosie she has been carrying in her luggage. The girls are then dragged down to the station and it remains to be seen how they will get themselves out of this tricky situation.

Actress Helen Flanagan is looking forward to her return to Weatherfield

Speaking about what lies ahead for Rosie romance wise Flanagan revealed: "When Rosie was with Jason I thought that worked well because they were such a good match. I like having her in a relationship because you can really play off someone. Adam Barlow? He’s Rosie’s type but he’s not very nice. .."

And speaking of nice, Flanagan is happy that Rosie is going to be less "catty" this time round. "Rosie has come back a lot more likeable and nicer which won’t be boring to watch and it feels more real to play it like that.

"I haven’t had scenes with Jenny (Fiz) yet but Rosie was catty to her when she was younger. Now, I think she’s turned a corner.

"I’d like to see her being friendly with Eva because they’re quite similar, they’re both glamorous girls."

With her dad's business in dire straits it's up to the girls take it upon themselves to set up a new venture.

“Rosie and Sophie do become window cleaners to help out their dad Kevin. The outfits are not very glam. But I am hoping it is short lived!”

Rosie returns to Coronation Street on TV3, Tuesday, February 6, 7:30pm