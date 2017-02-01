Brad Pitt's lawyers are reportedly confident that the Hollywood star will be granted joint custody of the six children he shares with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September last year and the 53-year-old actor is seeking joint custody of their children Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10) and twins Knox and Vivienne (8).

A source is quoted by The Sun as saying "negotiations are looking very positive" for Pitt.

"This is a massive victory for Brad because all he ever wanted was joint custody," the source said.

"At no point did he ever want to take the kids away from Angelina, which she initially tried to do to him. Things have come full circle since they announced their separation."

In November it was revealed that the children would live with Jolie, but "continue therapeutic visits with their father".