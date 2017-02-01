Sopranos star Frank Pellegrino, who played FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso in the hit series, has passed away at the age of 72.

The actor, who worked on The Sopranos for five years from 1999 to 2004, died on Tuesday in New York City following a battle with lung cancer.

He was also known for his film roles in Goodfellas, Mickey Blue Eyes and Cop Land.

Pellegrino was the co-owner of celebrity haunt Rao's in Harlem, New York and former mayoral candidate Bo Dietl said, "We lost a part of New York today when we lost Frankie. There's nobody like him, he's an icon."