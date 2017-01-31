Irish novelist and playwright Sebastian Barry has won the Costa Book of the Year award for his book Days Without End, becoming the first novelist to win the award twice.

The Dublin-born author saw off competition from fellow writers Keggie Carew, Brian Conaghan, Alice Oswald and Francis Spufford to win the £30,000 prize at a ceremony in Central London.

Barry's work, set in the wars of 1850s America, tells the story of comrades and lovers Thomas McNulty and John Cole. It was hailed by the judges as a "searing, magnificent and incredibly moving description of how the West was won".

Days Without End had been named as the winner in the Costa Novel of the Year category earlier this month.

Accepting the award, Barry said: "You nearly had the first instance of a posthumous winner - I got such a fright!

"It's often said about the shortlists of prizes that any of them could have won, and I think the judges would agree on this occasion that any of these amazing, amazing books could have won - leaving aside my own!

"You nearly had the first instance of a posthumous winner - I got such a fright!

"I do want to thank the judges; you've made me 'crazy happy' from the top of my head to my toes in a way that is a little bit improper at 61!"

Barry also won the Costa Book of the Year title in 2008 with his fourth novel The Secret Scripture, which has recently been turned into a film directed by Jim Sheridan and boasts Rooney Mara, Aidan Turner and Jack Reynor among its all-star cast. The film will receive its Irish premiere at next month's Audi Dublin International Film Festival.

Rooney Mara and Jack Reynor in The Secret Scripture

Speaking to BBC News immediately after leaving the stage in London on Tuesday night, Barry said: "I was completely gobsmacked, if you're familiar with that good Irish word! There's a word I tried to get back into usage in the book which means 'the bee's knees' and it's the 'sockdolager'. That was the sockdolager of amazing outcomes, I have to say."

Asked about his inspiration for writing the book, Barry replied: "My beautiful and incredible son Toby, who came out when he was 16 in Ireland - in a rural part of Ireland - and has spent the last few years giving me a university training in what it means to be gay and has opened my eyes to this wondrous condition of being.

This year's five finalists (L-R) - Francis Spufford, Keggie Carew, Sebastian Barry, Alice Oswald and Brian Conaghan

"I thought in the book if I could go back to a time in America, despite the great maelstrom of the nation being born... If I could find this place where a man could love another lad and not be bothered with it by other people, and just have their lives and progress in their lives, then I was making a little secret prayer in the future where somebody as immaculate as my boy would never have to be bothered by prejudice or the comments of the ignorant. Because I did conclude it was a magnificent state of being. So in the book I'm trying to describe their love in a sort of unremarkable way, because it's a normal and natural part of being a human creature."

While the book is dedicated to Toby, Barry said his son had taken "ages" to read it.

"None of my children read my books!" he laughed. "They just want me to be 'Stupid Old Dad', driving them 'round like a taxi man and buying them shoes when they need them!

"And I understand all that but I did feel he should read it; he did read it and he said quietly to me a couple of months ago, 'Dad two things: first, you're not gay, but you're an ally'. And then he said, 'And I like your book'. Those three words [sic] were precious and wonderful to me."