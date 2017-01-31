Mischa Barton has thanked her fans for taking the time to send her "all the love" following her recent hospitalisation.

The O.C star was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after reportedly making 'incoherent statements' and shouting over the fence of her backyard in West Hollywood during her 31st birthday celebrations last week.

Taking to social media the Irish-American actress told fans she appreciated their kindness and well-wishes.

"Thank you so much for all the loves guys. It means the world to me," she tweeted.

"There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.

"From the bottom of my heart. We shall over come. (sic)"

In a statement to People magazine on Saturday, Barton explained the reason behind her hospitalisation. "On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," she began.

“While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours, I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB.

"After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai for their great care and professionalism," Barton continued.

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings," she added.

In 2012 Barton made her Irish stage debut as Shelby Eatenton in Robert Harling’s bitter-sweet play Steel Magnolias. The play opened in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre and visited Cork, Derry, Limerick, Galway and Killarney, and Dundalk before finishing up in Castlebar.