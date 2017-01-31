Saoirse Ronan is to play a refugee in a new romantic drama called Sweetness in the Belly, which will reunite her with the Irish producers of the Oscar-nominated Brooklyn.

Sweetness in the Belly is based on the acclaimed Camilla Gibb book of the same name and tells the story of Lilly (Ronan), who was orphaned in Africa as a child and flees to her late parents' homeland of England to escape civil war.

"As lost in this cold new world as her fellow immigrants, Lilly becomes the heart of this disenfranchised community in London, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families," the producers of the movie said in a statement.

"But as her friend Amina discovers, Lilly's mission isn't purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor."

Saoirse Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson in the Oscar-nominated Brooklyn

US film industry publication Deadline, which first reported the story, says Sweetness in the Belly will be co-produced by Parallel Films, the Dublin company behind Brooklyn. Parallel's other credits include the movies Intermission and Breakfast on Pluto and the RTÉ Television series The Clinic.

"It's a great pleasure to be working with Saoirse again and we are really excited that she is on board this vibrant and emotionally powerful film," said Parallel's Alan Moloney, who will be among the producers on Sweetness in the Belly.

The film will be directed by Zeresenay 'Zee' Berhane Mehari, whose Angelina Jolie-produced feature debut, Ethiopian drama Diffret, was among the winners at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Director Zeresenay Berhane Mehari with Angelina Jolie, who executive produced his award-winning feature debut, Diffret

Sweetness in the Belly is one of a number of films that Carlow actress Ronan has in the pipeline, with an adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull and the Ian McEwan book On Chesil Beach on the way in 2017.

She also stars alongside Poldark's Aidan Turner in "the world's first fully painted feature film", Vincent van Gogh biopic Loving Vincent; and Lady Bird, the new comedy from 20th Century Women and Maggie's Plan star Greta Gerwig.