New legislation to tackle the scourge of ticket touting has been proposed following the recent outcry over U2 concert tickets which were offered for sale on secondary sites for multiple times their original value immediately after the gig sold out.

Fans were left fuming after thousands of tickets turned up on resale websites within seconds of Croke Park selling out, with some selling for over €1,000.

Following the outcry, a number politicians said the law needs to be tightened to tackle "ticket touting".

One of the lucky fans who managed to nab U2 tickets at face value

Now Fine Gael's Noel Rock and Independent Deputy Stephen Donnelly have put forward legislation in the Dáil to clampdown on the practice.

The proposed bill aims to prohibit the resale of tickets for concerts and sporting events for more than their face value.

Deputy Rock said legislation was necessary because regulation was not functioning. He said it was based on Belgian legislation which has had a positive effect, while Deputy Donnelly said it was reported that the profits from ticket touting were linked to a Dublin based paramilitaries.

Ed Sheeran tickets are already being offered for sale at inflated prices

A fan presale of tickets for Ed Sheeran's much anticipated Irish gigs in April took place today and already fans are for being offered a pair of tickets for the concerts on resale sites for over €800.

Last week the government's Competition Watchdog, announced that it was launching an investigation into suspected anti-competitive conduct in the ticketing industry.

The Consumer Protection Commission said it will investigate whether competition law has been breached in relation to the sale of tickets and the operation of ticketing services for live events.