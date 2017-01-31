Happy news for singer Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh who welcomed triplets into their family late last year.

According to Vanity Fair, Williams' rep would not give the babies' names or sexes, but said that all three and their mother are "healthy and happy".

Because their Happy - Williams and Lasichanh are enjoying family time

The couple already have an eight-year-old son, Rocket, and had revealed that they were set to become parents again in September when Lasichanh's bump was obvious at a Chanel party in Hollywood.

Williams has recently been busy as a producer on historical drama Hidden Figures, which is a best picture nominee at this year's Academy Awards.