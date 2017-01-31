Manchester band The 1975 are set to play Malahide Castle in Dublin this June 17 and we've got three pairs of tickets for the gig for you to win. Enter here.

Tickets priced €49.50 go on sale this Friday, February 3 at 9.00am but you and a mate could be going to the show for free.

The band, who also play the Belsonic in Belfast on June 16, last performed in Ireland at last year's Electric Picnic in Laois and they recently released their new single Loving Someone.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show, send the answer to the following question to entertainmentonline@rte.ie with "1975" in the subject line, along with your contact details or tweet your answer to @RTE_Ents with the hashtag #1975rtecomp.

Who is the lead singer of The 1975?

Closing date is Friday, February 3 at 8.00am.