John Kelly meets U2's Adam Clayton on The Works Presents, while the BBC gets all historical about Sicily. Buona visione!

Pick of the day

The Works Presents, 11.10pm, RTÉ One

John Kelly returns for a new, eight-part run of his show where he interviews faces from the worlds of film, literature, music and theatre.

Viewing figures should be high for this opener, as he meets up with U2 bass player Adam Clayton to talk about the band's 40-year career and find out about his own life and tastes.

When they started out, U2 played the likes of Dublin's The Baggot Inn, The Dandelion Market and McGonagles before gradually becoming the planet's ultimate stadium rock band.

Here's Adam Clayton on that, and matters such as his love for art, and why U2 still bother now that they're wealthy oul' lads.

Movie Choice of the day

Toy Story 3, 6.10pm, Sky Movies Disney

Pixar are taking a huge risk artistically (if not financially) by bringing out a fourth instalment of what's arguably the greatest trilogy in cinema history - and especially on the back of something as splendid as Toy Story 3.

With Andy preparing to head to college, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and and all his other toys have to deal with an uncertain future as Andy has completely outgrown them.

As well as being a terrific adventure film, Toy Story 3 is also a poignant tale about what toys are all about: fun, play, imagination and love. If you're not moved by this marvellous movie, you're either made of stone or must have had a miserable childhood.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Sharon isn't happy when she finds out that Phil has contacted Tony's wife Antoinette again. What will happen when Antoinette later turns up at the Mitchell house?

Meanwhile, Michelle overhears Ben trying to reason with Jay over why he can't move out. Later, Phil confronts Ben about the possibility of him moving out.

Elsewhere, quiz night at the Queen Vic takes an unexpected turn when Tina lets Sylvie perform a song, even though Mick has already said no.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Crown, Netflix

A winner of two awards at the recent Golden Globes – the show won best TV Drama while Claire Foy was chosen as best TV Drama actress – Netflix pumped a massive €120m or so into this period drama, and it shows.

It follows the early part of the reign of England's Queen Elizabeth II and it basically humanises the British royal family and ultimately turns every viewer into a Daily Mail flag-waver.

The cast is impressive, and as well as Foy playing Lizzie Windsor, it includes Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby and John Lithgow. Oh, and it looks amazing.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Sicily: The Wonder of the Mediterranean, 9.00pm, BBC Two

The Beeb's overt love affair with all things tricolore is utterly shameless and, just a fortnight after Italy's Invisible Cities finished on BBC One and while Young Montalbano is still running on Saturday nights on BBC Four, here's yet another nod to the land of Da Vinci and gelato.

This time around, Montalbano's Sicily is the focus, as historian Michael Scott journeys through the Mediterranean’s largest island, to find out how 3,000 years of conquest and settlement have shaped the identity of today's Sicily.

There's no trailer available, so here's Rick Stein's take on Pasta alla Norma, a Sicilian staple: