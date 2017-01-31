Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to Zach Villa, her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate.

The couple were spotted at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing silver bands on their ring fingers, prompting speculation that they had become engaged.

According to US showbiz outlet People, Wood introduced the musician as her "fiancé" to Mr Robot actor Rami Malek.

The actress' representative later confirmed the engagement news to the publication.

The couple met in 2015 and founded the electro-pop band Rebel and a Basketcase, releasing their first album in September 2016.

This will be the second marriage for Wood, who was previously wed to fellow actor Jamie Bell, with whom she has a son. The couple split in 2014.