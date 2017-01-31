Ellen DeGeneres has expressed her disdain for Donald Trump's visa ban through a very pointed analysis of the animated film Finding Dory on her chat show.

The television host, who voices the titular role in the film, admitted that she usually doesn't "get political" during the opening monologue of her chat show.

However, she deemed it necessary to allude to Trump's travel ban for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries using the Pixar movie as an allegory after hearing that the US President had screened the film in the White House.

"If you haven’t heard, this is what happened over the weekend on Friday", she told the studio audience. "The President gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States, including people with green cards. Then on Saturday, the President screened Finding Dory at the White House. I don’t get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things."

DeGeneres went on to say: "I’m just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory.

"Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," she joked, alluding to Trumps's controversial intention to build a wall on the America-Mexico border.

Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

"Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her.

"They help her, even though they’re completely different colours. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need - you help them", she added to cheers from the audience.

President Trump's immigration ban has been widely criticised since he signed the executive order last Friday. The ban was frequently referenced at the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, where a number of Hollywood stars used the platform to publicly denounce the policy.