Mary Tyler Moore's cause of death has been revealed as cardiopulmonary arrest.

The Oscar-nominated actress, best known for her roles in television sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, died at the age of 80 last week.

The star was suffering from a number of health issues in the weeks before her death, including aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes.

Her cause of death has now been listed as cardiopulmonary arrest according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.com.

Moore's longtime publicist Mara Buxbaum confirmed the news of her passing in a statement saying, "Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine."

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore

Moore shot to fame after starring as perky suburban housewife Laura Petrie in the The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s, which ran for five seasons from 1961, but it was her role in her own eponymous sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, during the 1970s for which she’s best remembered.

Playing a single, female news producer in a TV newsroom, Tyler Moore became a feminist icon: The show was the first to feature a never-married, independent career woman as its central character, and made her one of the most famous characters in television history.

Moore won seven Emmy Awards and was nominated 15 times. She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1986.

Her performance in the film Ordinary People landed her an Oscar nomination in 1980 and she was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2012.