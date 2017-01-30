The third celebrity has been given their marching orders by the judges on Celebrity Masterchef Ireland.

Spoiler alert!

Nadia Forde has become the third budding chef to be eliminated from the competition. The 27-year-old model found herself in the bottom two with GAA sports legend Oisin McConville.

For the first task Nadia felt out of her depth and things didn't get much better for task 2 which was to cook a dish that celebrates the fruits of the Irish Sea. With just 10 minutes to pick ingredients and 90 minutes to cook the dish the pressure was on.

Nadia went for a Japanese theme with her oysters and sushi but Daniel wasn't impressed when she deep fried the shells to make a tempura.

“When he told me to tempura the oysters and put them into the deep fryer, I automatically thought of deep frying the shell. Then I realised he meant to take them out," Nadia said.

#celebritymasterchefIRL oh feck @NadiaForde no no you take the shells off the oysters 😆@MasterChef_IRL — Miss H💃🏻 (@Irish_IreneB) January 30, 2017





The judges agreed that they had a difficult decision to make and Daniel believes Nadia would have done better if she had tasted her dish before it went on the plate.

"It's been a really tough decision and we need to keep the person who is developing," Daniel said.

"We have to base it on where we see some potential greatness," Robin added.

Nadia Forde - "I’ve actually learnt so much over the past couple of weeks"



Nadia felt the judges were right to eliminated her and admits she was tested more than she ever thought she would be.

“I’m pretty happy to be honest. I feel like Robin and Daniel have made the right decision. I’ve actually learnt so much over the past couple of weeks.

"I’ve been tested more than I ever thought I would be. I think this process has taken me out of my comfort zone to make me more comfortable in the kitchen.”

Tune in to find out how the contestants fare next week and who will have to say goodbye and leave the kitchen at the end of episode four.