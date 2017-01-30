Antonio Banderas has taken to social media to reassure fans he is ''enjoying nature'' following his health scare.

The 56-year-old actor was rushed to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey on Thursday (26.01.17) after suffering agonising chest pains thought to be related to his heart, and has now taken to social media to let his fans know he ''enjoying nature'' and is well on the way to recovery.

Posting a picture of himself and his 37-year-old girlfriend Nicole Kimpel - with whom he shares his five-bedroom abode in Cobham, Surrey - out on a walk on Monday (30.01.17), the Spanish born star wrote on both Twitter and Instagram: ''Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto.

''Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. (sic)''

The Desperado actor's health scare came as he was exercising in his home when he started to feel ''agonising chest pains''.

He later said he had experienced an ''episode'' and thanked the medics for their care.

Us Weekly magazine reports a spokesperson for St Peter's Hospital confirmed he was discharged on Sunday after being kept in their care for observation.