Winona Ryder's bizarre array of facial expressions as the Stranger Things cast celebrated a Screen Guild Awards TV gong on Sunday night has taken the internet by storm.

The 45-year-old actress pulled a series of questionable (and very GIF-able) poses when the popular Netflix show won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

As David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) began to deliver an impassioned acceptance speech about the current political climate in the United States of America, with particular focus on President Trump’s immigration policies, the '90s icon sported some increasingly dramatic facial expressions.

Naturally GIFs and screenshots of Ryder imploded on to social media making it clear that she was the highlight of the show for many.

God bless Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/eCNjalxgW3 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder is ordering a drink on stage. pic.twitter.com/9tpxg38bOL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) January 30, 2017