Dr Eva Orsmond looks at Irish pill-popping in Medication Nation, while First Dates Hotel has a wannabe princess and a bricklayer looking for love

Pick of the day

Medication Nation, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

In what's been tagged as a 'thought-provoking' documentary, current Dancing with the Stars Ireland contestant Dr Eva Orsmond examines Ireland’s relationship with over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

She looks into the type of drugs Irish people are taking too much of, as well as checking out what drugs are being taken for the wrong reasons. Travelling around the country, she uncovers evidence that some Irish people are over-using and abusing certain medications.

Movie Choice of the day

Side Effects, 9.30pm, TG4

Once director Steven Soderbergh is involved in a film, it's pretty much guaranteed that it's worth watching. Side Effects certainly fits that bill.

A smart, clever thriller with plenty of disquieting twists, it stars Jude Law as a psychiatrist whose patient Emily (Rooney Mara) kills her husband (Channing Tatum) after being prescribed a new antidepressant drug.

Catherine Zeta-Jones co-stars as Emily's previous psychiatrist, and the film rattles along with enough suspense to guarantee a chewed-away full set of fingernails before the story reaches its climax.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

The residents are still in shock after last week's dramatic events relating to the bus crash. Can life ever get back to normal in Walford?

Meanwhile, Jay suggests to Ben that they should get their own place together. Ben thinks it's a good idea, but when Sharon coincidentally mentions just how much Phil likes having him around, he changes his mind and tells Jay he doesn't want to move out.

Elsewhere, the Carters prepare for another themed night.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Walking Dead, Sky Box Sets

Although it's gone a bit stale – it is pretty much the same scenario every week – you could do a lot worse than check out the first six seasons of this comic book adaptation.

The cast is pretty strong, and ever-changing as they keep getting killed, while some of the characters are pretty memorable. Other than that, it's a pretty typical zombie/dystopian, 'can-they-get-out-alive' drama.

Best of the villains? It has to be David Morrissey's Governor, an initially well-meaning man who becomes a rather unpleasant dictator who runs the Woodbury community and dominates season three.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

First Dates Hotel, 10.00pm, Channel 4

Maître-d Fred invites more single people to his very own summer season of love at a luxury hotel. Wannabe princess Gemma, who's 30, has kissed many a frog but the pond has lately run dry - and she will settle for nothing less than her Prince Charming. Forty-three-year-old bricklayer and Arsenal fan Alfie wants to meet the mother of his children . . . but she can't be a Spurs fan!