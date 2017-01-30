Ed Sheeran has released the video for his hit single Shape of You and it doesn't disappoint.

The ultra-catchy tune deserved an equally impressive video, and director Jason Koenig delivers a moodily-shot story dotted with moments of humour, not least when Ed himself gets taken out by a sumo wrestler.

In the video, the singer-songwriter plays a wannabe boxer who meets his dream woman in the gym, played by dancer and model Jennie Pegouskie.

After she accidentally slams her locker door into his face, the pair go out on a date to a diner where she orders a salad and he gets a much more appealing-looking plate of fried chicken and chips. Ed proves what a nice guy he is once more by throwing some fried chicken her way.

The story of their budding romance is put to the side for the second portion of the video, which rather peculiarly sees Ed don a Sumo suit for a wrestling match. There's a surprise twist so definitely watch right till the end!

This release comes a week after the star released his lovely Castle on the Hill video, which is full of nostalgia. He describes the single as "a love song to Suffolk" and the visuals follow suit, with flashbacks of Ed and his friends in their youth cut with footage of him returning to his hometown as an adult.

Sheeran's third studio album ÷ [Divide] is due out on March 3 and the musician is playing the 3Arena Dublin on April 12 and 13.

Tickets for the Dublin gigs – his first since packing out Croke Park for two nights in 2015 - go on sale on Thursday, February 2, at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.