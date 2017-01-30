Oscar nominated Iranian-born director Asghar Farhadi has revealed that he will not attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles next month, even if an exception is made to allow him entry to the United States following President Donald Trump's visa ban.

Farhadi, who is nominated for a foreign language Oscar for his film The Salesman, has made the decision not to attend to "express his condemnation" at Trump's executive order to ban visas from Iran and six other predominately Muslim countries.

The award-winning filmmaker said in a statement: "I regret to announce via this statement that I have decided to not attend the Academy Awards Ceremony alongside my fellow members of the cinematic community.

"Over the course of the past few days and despite the unjust circumstances which have risen for the immigrants and travelers of several countries to the United States, my decision had remained the same: to attend this ceremony and to express my opinions about these circumstances in the press surrounding the event.

"It now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip."

He added: "I believe that the similarities among the human beings on this earth and its various lands, and among its cultures and its faiths, far outweigh their differences. To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity.

"I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations."

The Academy too condemned Trump's ban, saying in a statement: "As supporters of filmmakers - and the human rights of all people — around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi...along with the cast and crew of this year's Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin."

Farhadi won the best foreign language film Oscar in 2012 for his film A Separation.