Phew! A sequel to Netflix's utterly addictive true-crime documentary Making A Murderer will be making its way to our screens at some point this year.

The 10-part series proved a huge hit with viewers worldwide when it was released on the streaming service in December 2015.

Now, the follow-up to Stephen Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey's trials and tribulations will be airing this year, we just don't know exactly when just yet.

Speaking to USA Today, Netflix's vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, explained: "The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold.We don't know when for sure new episodes will be coming.

"Laura and Moira are on the ground [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we're deferring to them on when it will be ready.

"Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that."

Making a Murderer creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi

In February 2016, the show's creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi delighted fans when they revealed that they were working on a sequel to the series, as Avery and Dassey's stories were "far from over".

Making a Murderer focused on the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach and the convictions of Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.

Most recently, Brendan Dassey was ordered to be released from prison before the move was blocked by an appeals court. Avery is currently serving a life sentence for Halbach's murder, whose remains were found close to Avery's home in 2005.

Brendan Dassey's release from prison was blocked

The follow-up episodes of the documentary series will follow Avery's highly controversial case with his new legal representation as they challenge his conviction.

His new lawyer Kathleen Zellner is claiming Avery was "framed" and has said she has new key suspects and evidence.

Not 1 but 8 plants:bullets, bones, blood, camera, cellphone PDA, key, car + false confession. World's best experts on it. #MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 17, 2017

Netflix's boss previously promised fans that the new series will drop plenty of new bombshells and reveal information that wasn't previously disclosed.

Ted Sarandos made the announcement during a conference with television critics in the United States.

"There is a ton of info that wasn’t explored just in the confines of the episodes we’ve already done," he revealed. "There’s a lot of new information coming up."