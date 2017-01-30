Kim Kardashian's alleged robbers have reportedly told French police that they had all of her stolen jewellery, apart from her engagement ring, melted down to avoid it being traced back to them.

Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of around $10 million worth of jewellery while staying in a luxury property in Paris during her visit last October for fashion week.

Earlier this month it was reported that four suspects were charged in connection with the robbery.

A police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde, alleges that the stolen jewellery was dismantled, melted down and sold on.

Kim Kardashian (C) attended Paris Fashion week with her sister Kourtney (L) and mum Kris Jenner (R)

The excerpt features quotes attributed to 60-year-old Aomar Ait Klhedache, who according to the publication told police, "We all made the decision to melt them. One of the people took care of it."

When asked about Kardashian's engagement ring, which is valued in the region of $4 million, he reportedly said, "There is a person who has it... Everyone was afraid to sell, because it's a stone and that's very easily spotted."

Klhedache was one of 17 people brought in by French police in connection with the robbery, and he has since been charged along with 9 others.