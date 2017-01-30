Denzel Washington voiced his surprise while accepting the Male Actor in a Leading Role award at Sunday's politically-charged SAG Awards, admitting that he expected Casey Affleck to pick up the gong for Manchester by the Sea.
The veteran actor picked up the first SAG award of his career for Fences, which was seen as an upset given that Affleck has been garnering much buzz and recognition for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan's moving drama.
"I'm a God fearing man, I'm supposed to have faith, but I didn't have faith", Washington said jokingly while shaking his head. "I said 'You know that young boy's gonna win, you ain't gonna win Denzel.' I didn't even prepare."
Rather more predictably, Emma Stone picked up the Female Actor in a Leading Role gong for her part in La La Land, making it the third SAG of her career, following a supporting trophy for Birdman and ensemble award for The Help.
She said while collecting her award: "To be an actor playing an actor and receiving an Actor from a guild of actors is pretty exceptional."
Stone was among those to take aim at US President Donald Trump's travel ban labelling it as "inexcusable and scary."
Hidden Figures, which celebrates the achievements of three African-American women working for the space program in the 1960s, was honoured with Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, with its star Taraji P. Henson delivering an inspiring speech about unity.
Speaking for the cast while accepting the award, the actress said: "The shoulders of the women we stand on are three American heroes. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars.
"This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins. Every time."
The best supporting actor awards went to Viola Davis for Fences and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, who both gave tearful and powerful speeches while accepting their gongs.
On the TV side of things, The Crown took home two gongs for its leading stars Claire Foy and John Lithgow, while the ensemble award in a drama series award went to HBO's much-loved retro drama Stranger Things.
The ensemble in a comedy series award was given to Orange is the New Black for a third year running, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and William H. Macey were recognised for their performances in Veep and Shameless respectively.
Bryan Cranston who has previously taken home SAG Awards for Breaking Bad and Argo, picked up his fifth award at Sunday's ceremony for playing President Lyndon Johnson in HBO’s All the Way.
Take a look at the full list of winners at the 23rd annual SAG Awards below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Hidden Figures
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emma Stone - La La Land
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington - Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis - Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy - The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow - The Crown
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy - Shameless
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryan Cranston - All the Way
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Game of Thrones