Actor Danny Dyer has suggested that he is not certain if he will continue in the Mick Carter bar-owner role in EastEnders.

His contract with the BBC soap will finish next October, according to Digital Spy. "We'll have to see then, " he told The Sun on Sunday today. "Four years is a long time. It's been really rewarding but there's other stuff out there. I'd love to show other sides to me. I loved theatre and all that."

He revealed that no formal discussions have as yet taken place about his future in the popular soap.Dyer has acquitted himself well in movies The Football Factory and Human Traffic. He also played roles in two Harold Pinter plays, Celebration and No Man's Land.

Two years ago, Dyer had envisaged a long stay on EastEnders. "I'm here for a 20-stretch," he declared in 2014. " I want to do an Ian Beale. As long as they want to keep me, I'll stay."

Writing in The Guardian last November, Sam Wollaston deemed the episode of Who Do You Think You Are featuring Dyer discovering a direct line of descent from Sir Thomas Cromwell to be the best programme in the entire series.