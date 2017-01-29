Glasgow Celtic football fans have signed a petition requesting veteran Scottish singer Rod Stewart to cancel his gig in Israel in June.

According to the Scotland's Daily Record newspaper, the petition had 825 signatures by last Thursday. This will be 72-year-old Stewart’s third concert in Israel, following previous appearances in 1983 and 2010.

The petition reads: “Dear Rod! We are shocked at your recent decision to breach the international cultural boycott of Israel and appeal to you to reconsider your decision. As a life-long Celtic fan you must be well aware of the special affinity our fans have with the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom,” .

The fan petition says that Israel “openly uses culture as a form of propaganda to justify its illegal occupation of Palestine. Just as South African anti-Apartheid activists called for an international boycott which led to the downfall of the Apartheid regime, Palestinians are asking for a boycott of Israel as part of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) campaign."

It continues, “Thousands of artists across the world now refuse to perform in Israel. We are asking you to add your name to that list. Please cancel your concert!"

Many Celtic fans support Palestinian Arabs and are frequently seen waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags at their games. Their actions have subsequently been deemed as fan misconduct, leading to instances of disciplinary action.

According to Albawaba Entertainment, Stewart is the latest in a series of musicians who have been urged by pro-BDS activists to boycott Israel. Alicia Keys gave a sold-out concert in Tel Aviv in 2013, despite pressure from Glasgow fans.

Alicia Keys: played Israel despite protests

“I look forward to my first visit to Israel, " Keys wrote in advance of the show. "Music is a universal language that is meant to unify audiences in peace and love, and that is the spirit of our show.”

The Pet Shop Boys rejected calls from pro-Arab activists to cancel a Tel Aviv concert, according to Albawaba. The concert went ahead as scheduled in 2013 and singer Neil Tennant rejected comparisons with apartheid-era South Africa. "In Israel, anyone who buys a ticket can attend a concert, " he declared.

Former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters frequently leads such protests. He penned an open letter to Jon Bon Jovi condemning Bon Jovi's Tel Aviv gig in October 2015, claiming the New Jersey rocker, "had a chance to stand on the side of justice."

“It doesn’t interest me. I told my managers to give one simple answer: that I’m coming to Israel, and I’m excited to come.” Jon Bon Jovi told The New York Post.