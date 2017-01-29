There was disappointment for Irish stars and filmmakers at Saturday night's announcement of the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards with no nominations for Irish-based productions despite three Oscar nods for Ireland on Thursday.
Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga was Oscar-nominated nominated for her turn in the historical drama Loving, while Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle and Irish-made surreal comedy The Lobster also among the nominees.
Ruth Negga talks to RTÉ Entertainment
However, at Saturday night's SAG nominations ceremony, Casey Affleck's hard-hitting movie Manchester By The Sea led the way with four nominations.
Musical La La Land - which has earned a record-equalling 14 Oscar nominations - is up for two SAG Awards, with nods for for the film's lead stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
The SAG Awards take place in LA on Sunday night and you can watch coverage of the event at 10.30pm on RTÉ2 on Monday night.
The full list of nominees for the 23rd annual SAG Awards.
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea (pictured)
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Amy Adam - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Sterling K Brown - The People Versus OJ Simpson
Bryan Cranston - All The Way
John Turturro - The Night Of
Courtney B Vance - The People Versus OJ Simpson
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror
Audra McDonald - Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill
Sarah Paulson - The People Versus OJ Simpson
Kerry Washington - Confirmation
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Rami Malek - Mr Robot
Sterling K Brown -This Is Us
Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones
John Lithgow - The Crown
Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Claire Foy - The Crown
Thandie Newton - Westworld (pictured)
Winona Ryder - Stranger Things
Robin Wright - House Of Cards
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
William H Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is The New Black
Jane Fonda - Grace And Frankie
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is The New Black
Veep
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Game Of Thrones
Marvel's Daredevil
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
