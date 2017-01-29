There was disappointment for Irish stars and filmmakers at Saturday night's announcement of the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards with no nominations for Irish-based productions despite three Oscar nods for Ireland on Thursday.

Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga was Oscar-nominated nominated for her turn in the historical drama Loving, while Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle and Irish-made surreal comedy The Lobster also among the nominees.

However, at Saturday night's SAG nominations ceremony, Casey Affleck's hard-hitting movie Manchester By The Sea led the way with four nominations.

Musical La La Land - which has earned a record-equalling 14 Oscar nominations - is up for two SAG Awards, with nods for for the film's lead stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The SAG Awards take place in LA on Sunday night and you can watch coverage of the event at 10.30pm on RTÉ2 on Monday night.

The full list of nominees for the 23rd annual SAG Awards.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea (pictured)

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Amy Adam - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Sterling K Brown - The People Versus OJ Simpson

Bryan Cranston - All The Way

John Turturro - The Night Of

Courtney B Vance - The People Versus OJ Simpson

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Bryce Dallas Howard - Black Mirror

Audra McDonald - Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill

Sarah Paulson - The People Versus OJ Simpson

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series



Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Sterling K Brown -This Is Us

Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones

John Lithgow - The Crown

Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Claire Foy - The Crown

Thandie Newton - Westworld (pictured)

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Robin Wright - House Of Cards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

William H Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series



Uzo Aduba - Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda - Grace And Frankie

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series



The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is The New Black

Veep

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series



Game Of Thrones

Marvel's Daredevil

Marvel's Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

