Big Keith, the grindingly deadpan accountant of The Office fame, will host a pub quiz based on the award-winning TV mockumentary in Dublin this February.

Ewen MacIntosh, who played socially inappropriate number cruncher Keith Bishop from 2001 to 2003 and who also appeared in Colin Farrell film The Lobster, will MC the event in popular Dublin pub MVP on February 8.

All questions will be based on the misadventures of The Office's bumbling idiot boss David Brent, who was played by Ricky Gervais, and his long-suffering staff at the fictional paper plant of Wernham Hogg in the UK town of Slough.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment, Macintosh said:

MVP will also screen episodes of The Office from 4.00pm on the day for some pre-quiz cramming. There will also be Office-themed prizes and drinks for the winners of the quiz. Click here for ticket details.