83-year-old country music star Willie Nelson has cancelled two Las Vegas shows due to illness.

Due to a bad cold, the singer will nor be performing on Saturday or Sunday night.

Nelson, who performs in the upcoming series of RTÉ's Other Voices, plans to play three scheduled shows on February. 1, 3 and 4 at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nelson was one of the stars in Woody Harrelson’s real-time experimental movie, Lost in London, which is loosely-based on memories of a night out in London and aired live in selected theatres around the world as it was filmed on January 20.

The film, which also starred Owen Wilson, was inspired by a 2002 incident which culminated in Harrelson spending the night in a police cell. The actor was arrested after police gave chase to cab in which he had fled.

According to Nelson, Harrelson asked him if he’d be in the film. “Woody, Owen [Wilson] and I are all Texas boys,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “We’ve been friends for a long time; we hang out together in Maui a lot. We play dominoes, poker, chess, you name it . . . The movie sounded exciting.”

The singer-songwriter recently revealed that he will have a new album out this spring, called God’s Problem Child.

The forthcoming Other Voices series will air from its usual home at St James Church in Dingle with extra performances - one of which features Willie Nelson playing in the Austin, Texas leg of the series. Other Voices begins on RTÉ2 on February 2.

Other acts set to feature across the nine-week series include Rusangano Family, Girl Band, Overhead The Albatross, Imelda May, Gregory Porter, Pixie Geldof, and Lisa Hannigan.