Musician Paul Weller's first full film score - for the movie Jawbone - will be released to coincide with the film's release in March.

The film’s writer and co-producer and star, Bafta-nominated actor Johnny Harris first broached the project through a friend of Weller's. At that point all that existed was the script, there was no cast and no budget.

Happilly, the musician was eager to be involved in the project. “Paul would constantly send through any new ideas, demos, or recordings, and what was unique and beautiful about this approach was that Paul’s new compositions were now inspiring and influencing the story as I was re-writing it, " declares Harris.

"I’d also send Paul through new drafts of the script, or any new ideas as they were forming along the way, and a beautifully collaborative process evolved”.

Directed by Thomas Napper, Jawbone is the semi-autobiographical story of a former youth boxing champion, Jimmy McCabe (Johnny Harris).

When McCabe hits rock bottom he turns to his childhood boxing club and the only family he has left, gym owner Bill (Ray Winstone), corner-man Eddie (Michael Smiley) and promoter Joe (Ian McShane). Back in training, Jimmy risks his life to regain his place in the world and be a contender again.

Harris and Winstone were active boxers in their youth. Winstone won 80 out of 88 bouts while Harris won the junior ABA national title, fighting at light flyweight. In 2015, ScreenDaily reported that the Jawbone star was back in training with former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, who was reputedly a consultant on the film.

Jawbone hits Irish and UK cinemas on March 17.