Mrs Brown is set to launch a new Saturday night entertainment show on BBC that will see celebrities and their mammies being interviewed.

The much-loved Irish mammy, played by Brendan O'Carroll, will front the "light entertainment show" called All Round to Mrs Brown's.

Agnes will invite celebrity guests and their mums to her home, where they will take part in games and engage in a bit of banter.

Speaking to 2fm's Eoghan McDermott, O'Carroll's son Danny (Buster) dropped some hints about the new show.

"We start shooting in early March. It's a light entertainment show. I wouldn't call it a chat show.

"There will be a few celebrity guests interviewed and sticking around to play some games. It's going to be filmed on the Mrs Brown set and celebrities will be coming to Mrs Brown's house to chill out for a couple of hours.

"It will probably be Kathy who is interviewing the celebrities but Mrs Brown will be sitting in on them. The celebrities will be taking their mothers with them too. So it's fair game," he laughed.

Brendan stars as Mrs Brown with son Danny as Buster

O'Carroll and his wife Jennifer Gibney, who plays daughter Cathy on the show, were at the National Television Awards to collect the 4th Best Comedy gong for Mrs Brown's Boys on Wednesday night.

Danny, who currently lives in Donegal, says while the family were delighted with the win, it was the family reunion that he was most looking forward to.

"Dad flew everybody over for the NTAs. The whole family was there. Security from BBC in Glasgow were flown down and dad got them all tickets to come. He's really good. He looks after everybody," he said.

"I hadn't seen dad in three and a half months as he's living in Florida, so it was like a family get-together over in London," he added.

Brendan O'Carroll and the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys with the Best Comedy Award on stage during the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 25, 2017

Danny admits his father was especially thrilled to receive the award because his idol Ken Dodd presented him with the accolade.

"Dad was a bit made up because Ken Dodd was presenting the award. It was dad's dream to meet him. He is an absolute idol for him.

"When he heard he was presenting the award he definitely wanted to win! He wanted to get up on that stage to shake hands with him," Danny said.

The legendary Ken Dodd

When asked if they celebrated in style after the ceremony, Danny said the whole clan skipped the after-party at the O2 in London and headed back to their dad's hotel room for champagne and a good catch-up.

"We all went back to dad's hotel room and put on our jammies and drank champagne until about 4am," he said.

"We all just chilled out together and laughed while wondering how we are still getting away with it," he laughed.