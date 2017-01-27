Babestation models took to the streets of Westport to apologise for a recent phone line mix-up that saw several local residents receive X-rated calls that were meant for the adult hotline.

Many Irish callers to the chatline forgot to add the UK calling code before dialling, meaning the calls instead diverted to the Co. Mayo prefix.

In a bid to make amends with locals, three of the stations presenters flew into Knock (yes Knock!) yesterday and made the trip to Westport to meet locals and say sorry for the furore.

RTÉ's Today with Maura and Dáithí caught all the action on camera and found that some were pleased to see the ladies make the effort, with one woman even extending an invitation for them to join the local knitting group.

Speaking to reporter Colm Flynn model Priya Young explained why they made the trek West.

"We were made aware of the situation through the media so we have just come over here to let people know that we are rectifying it and to apologise to anybody who was put out of joint or disturbed by the incident."

When asked exactly what kind of channel Babestation is, fellow presenter Alexa Brooke said: "It is basically a platform for models to get themselves out there and interact with people – it's an interacting [sic] TV show."

Vicki Narni added: "Basically we just let our personalities shine through. We do live mic ups, you do have to be over the age of 18 to call in the show, we do our day shows, we do our night shows. It all about having fun, we have a brilliant time and our callers have a good time with us.

Steve Richardson, a spokesperson for Babestation, told the The Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week that it's "not hardcore pornography and I think I’ve heard it best described by someone as the Benny Hill of adult entertainment.”

The chatline has now changed its number to avoid a repeat of the recent incidents.

Today with Maura and Dáithí is on RTÉ One, weekdays, 4.10pm