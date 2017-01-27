Celebrity Irish chef Rachel Allen has been spotted at a rumoured test shoot for the new Great British Bake Off at Channel 4, prompting whispers that she could be in line for a judging spot on the show.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Allen was snapped in Tooting, south London alongside lone remaining GBBO judge Paul Hollywood, who decided to move with the show to Channel 4 after co-host Mary Berry and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins jumped ship.

Allen, who has hosted popular series such as Rachel's Favourite Food and Rachel Allen: Bake for RTÉ was spotted at the supposed test shoot and was photographed laughing and joking with production members on the street.

Is this the all-new line-up for Channel 4's Great British Bake Off? https://t.co/9AZhMMSraB pic.twitter.com/RndGcVWSKL — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 27, 2017

Also pictured at the supposed test shoot for the revamped series were Michel Roux Jr., who previously judged on BBC's Masterchef: The Professionals and Francis Atkins, one of only six Michelin-starred chefs in the UK, who is rumoured to be a potential replacement for Mary Berry.

Plans are underway to replace Mary Berry

It was revealed this week that The Great British Bake Off will return to screens this year after the BBC waived a legal clause preventing Channel 4 from showing it until 2018.