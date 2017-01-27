Love is in the air on The Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday as some of the First Dates Ireland participants will be heading to the couch to chat about their experiences.

Lauren Dempsey, Paddy Murphy, Richard McNeill and Kayleigh Coleman will be joining Ray to talk about how they really felt about their dates and what went on behind the scenes of the show.

Viewers last week fell in love with Lauren and Paddy who both were - literally - on their First Date. After initial nerves the two dating novices hit it off, though Paddy nearly came a cropper with a rather juicy posh burger.

Last we heard the two of them had enjoyed a second date at Dublin Zoo. Yay!

Sticking to the love theme, with Valentines just around the corner, Mairead Ronan and Ray are teaming up to play cupid with Tinder on The Telly. They have lined up three suitable candidates for unlucky-in-love Kayleigh, whose date with Ian didn't exactly go to plan...

Dr Eva Orsmond is also joining Ray to chat about the first live elimination on Dancing with the Stars. The former Operation Transformation star was in the last three contestants alongside model Thalia Heffernan and Hughie Maughan, but it was eventually Hughie who got the boot.

Dr Eva to chat about DWTS elimination and new doc

As well as dishing on DWTS, Dr Eva will be talking about her upcoming documentary Medication Nation, which targets the abuse of prescription and over-the-counter medication in Ireland.

Singer Mary Coughlan will talk about how her life has been transformed after a life-saving heart operation last September. Nearly six months after the operation, Mary says she feels, looks and sings better than ever, and she will perform one of her most popular songs.

Watch The Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday night on RTÉ One at an earlier time of 9:25pm.