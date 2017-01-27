The EastEnders bus crash storyline shocked viewers this week but fans were left divided after Thursday's episode which showed the fall-out from the dramatic incident, which saw a double-decker bus plough into Albert Square.

Bex tries to calm Louise down as the bus careers towards the market

Some viewers felt it was a little farfetched that everyone survived apart from the bus driver, who suffered a heart attack, especially since Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) got trapped under the bus.

Stacey pleads with Max to rescue Martin who is trapped under the bus

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their discontent at the aftermath, with some deeming it "underwhelming" which another said "disaster week was pointless since no-one died".

However, other fans of the BBC soap disagreed, saying they're "glad no-one died after that crazy week".

Some viewers were appalled at how the episode ended, with Whitney kissing her father-in-law Mick (Danny Dyer) while in hospital.

Friday's episode of the show has been cancelled because of the FA Cup, so the drama will continue on EastEnders on Monday at 8pm.