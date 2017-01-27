The EastEnders bus crash storyline shocked viewers this week but fans were left divided after Thursday's episode which showed the fall-out from the dramatic incident, which saw a double-decker bus plough into Albert Square.

Bex tries to calm Louise down as the bus careers towards the market

Some viewers felt it was a little farfetched that everyone survived apart from the bus driver, who suffered a heart attack, especially since Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) got trapped under the bus.

Stacey pleads with Max to rescue Martin who is trapped under the bus

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their discontent at the aftermath, with some deeming it "underwhelming" which another said "disaster week was pointless since no-one died".

I'm actually annoyed that no ones died in #Eastenders what a waste of a bus crash! 😂😂 — giraffe. (@aliceraee) January 27, 2017

How on earth has Martin and Whitney survived a bus running over them #EastEnders — Felicity Cawthra (@Flick2202) January 27, 2017

Well the outcome of the past couple of episodes of Eastenders was completely underwhelming.. — New Killer Star (@_KimB94) January 26, 2017

Feel like Disaster week was pointless since no one died... #EastEnders — jade (@jadeclw) January 26, 2017

The bus crash on #EastEnders was well done & the episodes were great, but no one died? Just the driver? Weak. 😳 — Chris Eades (@WootiniGG) January 27, 2017

However, other fans of the BBC soap disagreed, saying they're "glad no-one died after that crazy week".

I'm well glad no one died after that crazy week of #Eastenders but well confused by Max. Like how could he have caused it? — Arfah (@Arf_22) January 26, 2017

No one died then, good #eastenders — linda holmes (@pussinpjs1) January 26, 2017

Some viewers were appalled at how the episode ended, with Whitney kissing her father-in-law Mick (Danny Dyer) while in hospital.

#eastenders Whitney must have 0 respect for my baby girl L if she's smooching L's man while she's caring for her Ill mother — @itsracheimariee (@HideItsRachel) January 27, 2017

Whitney and Mick make me sick 😷 #eastenders — trey (@ayyeeitsr3y) January 27, 2017

It takes longer to recover from a cold than it took Martin and Whitney to recover from being hit by a bus! @bbceastenders #EastEnders — Glynis McW (@Mrs_McW) January 27, 2017

Yes, must be said last nights #Eastenders was a bit surreal. Quite disappointed in #Whiney and #Mick https://t.co/WSYvAwfD2m — The Laundry Co (@GetRealClean) January 27, 2017

Whitney stop kissing Mick 😱 #eastenders — Liara B (@leopardprintlia) January 27, 2017

So Martin and Whitney were stuck under a bus. One is up for a snog fest and the other is walking bout eating pastries. #Eastenders — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) January 26, 2017

Whitney has brain damage but shoots up kisses Mick. Martin is ill but walks & eats pasty then Max meets Judi Dench up Shard WTF #eastenders — Kev Paddock (@Yga_Saddler) January 26, 2017

Whitney went from unconscious to crying about being a bad wife to throwing the lips on Mick in 8 seconds #eastenders — toria (@toribird_) January 26, 2017

Friday's episode of the show has been cancelled because of the FA Cup, so the drama will continue on EastEnders on Monday at 8pm.