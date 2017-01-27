The second episode of the new series of First Dates Ireland aired last night, and viewers were very taken with Belfast man Ciaran's tipsy antics.

He was on a date with ad executive Bami, who has been living in Dublin for the past year after moving here from Toronto.

Things seemed to be going swimmingly between the pair, with Ciaran extolling the virtues of Buckfast to her, until he headed off to the bathroom and suddenly realised he was much tipsier than he thought.

"I'm absolutely bolloxed", he said while squinting at his watch, no doubt realising it was a bit early to be so inebriated.

While he was having a word with himself in the bathroom, Bami was giving a friend the lowdown on the phone, slagging him off for his Buckfast obsession and saying he's drunk, but admitting he was a "premium" date after a quick glance around the restaurant.

Ciaran' pep talk to himself was inspirational #FirstDatesIRL — Nikki NíRaifeartaigh (@MunchkinNikki) January 26, 2017

I think we've all been Ciaran: giving ourselves the drunk pep talk when we realise we are steamin' in the bathroom #FirstDatesIrl — Áine (@AinYeah) January 26, 2017

Belfast Boy is goosed. Love it. #FirstDatesIRL — Jessica Dunne (@JessDunne91) January 26, 2017

Yer man Ciaran 'I'm absolutely steaminnnnnnn' 😂😂😂 #firstdates — Megan Kelly (@megs_kelly1989) January 26, 2017

Ciarán on first dates. Legend 😂😂😂 — Eoghan Hutchinson (@TheHutch23) January 26, 2017

Ciaran proved to be a big hit with viewers, particularly after admitting he was "absolutely steaming" to the cameras, while others loved his Northern Irish accent.

Ciaran was my highlight of first dates hes so sexy and that accent im sold #FirstDatesIRL — caroline cohen (@choneyisland99) January 27, 2017

Hilarious NI fella on #FirstDatesIRL - 'I thought you were a bit shy?'

'Naw, I'm just absolutely steaming' #NornIron — Simon Proctor (@simon_proctor) January 26, 2017

So catching up on #FirstDatesIRL and ciarans accent though 😍😍 im a sucker for a northern irish accent — Gill (@xGillersx) January 27, 2017

Elsewhere on the show, Limerick man Briain Óg was also a firm favourite with viewers even before the show aired, as a clip of the pun-loving Briain racked up almost 70,000 views on Facebook.

Alas, there was disappointment ahead for Briain's first date as his potential partner was a no-show, andhe had to head home alone with his rose. It looks like plenty of viewers were impressed with his moves though.

She stood him up? That's punbelievable! #FirstDatesIRL — Vicki Notaro (@vickinotaro) January 26, 2017

I am so angry at #firstdates right now. Not able. Brian og needs to get a hape of dates after that!!! — Aisling McGovern (@Aisling_1991) January 26, 2017

Ah stop that girl was daft to stand Brían up. Sure here if he's still single, I'm up for a date.#FirstDatesIrl 😂😂👀 — LaobhaoiseNiEanachan (@LaobhaoiseNihE) January 26, 2017

Brian Óg's date never rose to the occasion #FirstDatesIRL #SorryNotSorry — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) January 26, 2017

He bought her a rose and a gift and she stood him up 😭 #FirstDatesIRL — Louise (@lousopinion) January 26, 2017

No poor Bríain, after getting her the rose and all, such a cutie #FirstDatesIRL — Aoife Murray (@AoifeMurray4) January 26, 2017

He's been stood up... At least he has his rose. 😂😂😂. Ye think he'd sit down and have a bit of dinner ffs. #FirstDatesIRL — Aaron Lowndes (@aarie23) January 26, 2017

Aw I'm heartbroken for the lad who brought the rose for his date who never showed up.. he looks gutted! #FirstDatesIRL — Caoimhe Ryan (@keavaminor) January 26, 2017

A rose on a first date ❤️ #charmer #FirstDatesIRL — Nicole Fenner (@nicolefenner) January 26, 2017

First Dates Ireland continues on Thursday February 2, you can watch last night's episode on the RTÉ Player here.