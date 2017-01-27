The second episode of the new series of First Dates Ireland aired last night, and viewers were very taken with Belfast man Ciaran's tipsy antics.

He was on a date with ad executive Bami, who has been living in Dublin for the past year after moving here from Toronto. 

Things seemed to be going swimmingly between the pair, with Ciaran extolling the virtues of Buckfast to her, until he headed off to the bathroom and suddenly realised he was much tipsier than he thought.

"I'm absolutely bolloxed", he said while squinting at his watch, no doubt realising it was a bit early to be so inebriated. 

While he was having a word with himself in the bathroom, Bami was giving a friend the lowdown on the phone, slagging him off for his Buckfast obsession and saying he's drunk, but admitting he was a "premium" date after a quick glance around the restaurant.

Ciaran proved to be a big hit with viewers, particularly after admitting he was "absolutely steaming" to the cameras, while others loved his Northern Irish accent.

Elsewhere on the show, Limerick man Briain Óg was also a firm favourite with viewers even before the show aired, as a clip of the pun-loving Briain racked up almost 70,000 views on Facebook.

Alas, there was disappointment ahead for Briain's first date as his potential partner was a no-show, andhe had to head home alone with his rose. It looks like plenty of viewers were impressed with his moves though.

First Dates Ireland continues on Thursday February 2, you can watch last night's episode on the RTÉ Player here.