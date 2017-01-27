Donald Trump has called Madonna "disgusting" after her comments at the Women's March in Washington about "blowing up the White House".

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night, the US President said: "Honestly, she's disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.

"I thought her and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."

At the Women's March the day after Trump's inauguration, Madonna addressed the crowds, saying: "I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything.

"We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, 'We must love one another or die.' I choose love. Are you with me?"

The pop superstar has since defended her comments, posting on Instagram: "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

In the same interview, Trump also condemned Saturday Night Live, after one of the show's writers, Katie Rich, made a cruel joke about his 10-year-old son Barron.

The writer, who tweeted that 10-year-old Barron would be the "country's first homeschool shooter" has since been suspended from the show.

"It's a failing show, and Alec Baldwin's a disaster," Trump said. "But for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace."

Rich has since taken to Twitter to apologise for her actions, writing: "I sincerely apologise for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."

Alec Baldwin is due to revive his impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live on February 11, where he will host the show for a record-breaking 17th time.